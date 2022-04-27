Kingsbarn Acquires Fleet Farm-Occupied Retail Property in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kingsbarn Realty Capital has acquired a 192,000-square-foot retail property occupied by Fleet Farm in Sioux Falls for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2019, the property features a gas station, car wash, auto service center and garden center in addition to the main retail store. Fleet Farm has more than 17 years remaining on its lease. Las Vegas-based Kingsbarn intends to offer interests in the property in a Delaware Statutory Trust structure. Fleet Farm, which sells farm, pet, home improvement and automotive products, operates 47 locations across the Upper Midwest.
