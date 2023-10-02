Kingsbarn Realty Capital Acquires 61,888 SF Industrial Facility in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — Kingsbarn Realty Capital has acquired a 61,888-square-foot industrial facility in Elgin that serves as the headquarters of GoldCoast Logistics. Located at 1425 Madeline Lane, the build-to-suit property was completed in 2022. GoldCoast Logistics has now entered into a 20-year triple net lease with Kingsbarn with rental increases of 2.5 percent per year. The building features a clear height of 30 feet, 12 dock-high overhead doors and four drive-in doors. GoldCoast has a fleet of more than 1,500 trucks and trailers, has more than 1,200 employees and handles over 70,000 shipments each year.