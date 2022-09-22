Kingsbarn Realty Capital Buys Six-Building Green Valley Corporate Center in Henderson, Nevada for $114.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Office, Western

Green Valley Corporate Center in Henderson, Nev., features six buildings offering a total of 347,015 square feet of Class A office space.

HENDERSON, NEV. — Kingsbarn Realty Capital has acquired Green Valley Corporate Center, a six-building office portfolio totaling 347,015 square feet in Henderson. JMA Ventures and Blue Vista Capital Management sold the portfolio for $114.5 million.

Tyler Ecklund, James Griffis, Brad Peterson, Darren Lemmon and Justin Witt of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Green Valley Corporate Center North consists of three Class A office properties:

2275 Corporate Circle, a three-story, 68,444-square-foot building

2285 Corporate Circle, a two-story, 45,337-square-foot building

2370 Corporate Circle, a three-story, 69,208-square-foot building

Green Valley Corporate Center South consists of three Class A office properties: