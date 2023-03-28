Kingsmen Software Debuts 16,000 SF Office at Camp North End in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kingsmen Software, a custom software firm, has debuted its new 16,000-square-foot office at Camp North End, a mixed-use adaptive reuse development in Charlotte. The firm occupies the historic Gama Goat Building at 1701 N. Graham St., which was jointly developed by ATCO Properties & Management and Shorenstein Properties LLC.

Designed by REDLINE Design Group, the new headquarters includes 14,500 square feet of space on the ground level and a 1,500-square-foot interior mezzanine. The layout incorporates team-based workstations and designated areas for flexibility and collaboration, as well as a podcast recording studio, a 12-foot video wall, “stairatorium” to the mezzanine, speakeasy pub and outdoor seating and work areas.

In addition to day-to-day operations, Kingsmen will use the space to host events, conferences and industry meet-ups.