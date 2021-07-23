REBusinessOnline

Kinloch Partners Acquires Land in Royce City, Texas for Single-Family Rental Community

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

ROYCE CITY, TEXAS — Kinloch Partners, a developer of single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the Southeast, has acquired land in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Royce City for the development of a new community. The number of homes was not disclosed, but the project is part of Kinloch Partners’ broader effort to add roughly 500 new SFR units to the local supply within the next 18 months. Homes will range in size from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet, and rents will start at less than $2,000 per month.

