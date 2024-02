CHICAGO — Kinship PACE of Illinois LLC has signed a 15,310-square-foot retail lease at Bricktown Square shopping center in Chicago. Kinship PACE of Illinois is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly (PACE). The lease marks Kinship Health’s first location in Illinois. Donna Korn and Beau Ladwig of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Campbell Wickland, Liz Krebs and Kate Ruzevich of Mid-America Real Estate Group represented the undisclosed landlord.