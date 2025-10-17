Friday, October 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Miyako-Hybrid-Hotel-Plano
The Miyako Hybrid Hotel Plano will be the first Miyako Hotels & Resorts property in Texas and the third in the United States, with the other two properties being located in Southern California.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Kintetsu Group Begins Construction on 217-Room Hotel in Plano, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. has begun construction on a 217-room hotel in Plano, located northeast of Dallas, that will be operated under the Japanese conglomerate’s Miyako Hotels & Resorts brand. Designed by Gensler with interiors by Looney & Associates, the Miyako Hybrid Hotel Plano will be a 12-story building that will house a traditional Japanese restaurant, lobby bar, Japanese bakery, banquet and meeting space and a rooftop bar and outdoor pool. The Beck Group is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in fall 2027.

You may also like

Westcore Buys 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort...

Astral, Steady Capital to Develop 483,106 SF Mixed-Use...

Stockdale Capital Acquires 297-Unit Apartment Complex in Downtown...

Catalyst Development Completes 288-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in...

Manhattan Construction Breaks Ground on 211,000 SF Academic...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 95,032 SF Shopping Center...

Partnership to Undertake $272.6M Affordable Housing Renovation Project...

SJC, Concordia to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Wyomissing,...

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 175-Unit Multifamily...