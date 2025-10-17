Kintetsu Group Begins Construction on 217-Room Hotel in Plano, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. has begun construction on a 217-room hotel in Plano, located northeast of Dallas, that will be operated under the Japanese conglomerate’s Miyako Hotels & Resorts brand. Designed by Gensler with interiors by Looney & Associates, the Miyako Hybrid Hotel Plano will be a 12-story building that will house a traditional Japanese restaurant, lobby bar, Japanese bakery, banquet and meeting space and a rooftop bar and outdoor pool. The Beck Group is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in fall 2027.