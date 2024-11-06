Kintsugi Village Buys Former School Property in Detroit’s Corktown Neighborhood for $3.4M

DETROIT — Nonprofit organization Kintsugi Village has purchased the former St. Vincent Middle School property in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood for $3.4 million. Next Cities Investment Group sold the property, which also included a vacant lot next to the building for a total of 1.6 acres. Constructed in 1962, the school building totals roughly 38,000 square feet. It closed in 2010 and then operated as a coworking space. The facility has been vacant for the last four years. Kintsugi Village is working with Sachse Construction and plans to break ground soon on converting the property into an early childhood education center, artist residency and retreat center. The nonprofit expects to open in fall 2025.