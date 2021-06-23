REBusinessOnline

Kinzie Builders Completes Construction of $15M Luxury Apartment Building in Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Avere on Duane rises four stories with 48 units.

GLEN ELLYN, ILL. — Kinzie Builders has completed construction of Avere on Duane, a $15 million luxury apartment building in the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn. Located on Duane Street, the property rises four stories with 48 units. Units range from 868 to 1,615 square feet. Amenities include a community room, dog washing station, package room, bike storage and heated parking. REVA Development Partners was the developer. The project team included BSB Design Inc., RTM & Associates Engineering Consultants, LETech Inc., Pierce Engineering, Loren Stanton Design, Haeger Engineering and Lakota Group. Monthly rents start at $1,975.

