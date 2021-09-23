REBusinessOnline

Kinzie Builders Completes Construction of $20M Luxury Apartment Complex in Mount Prospect, Illinois

The project is named 10 North Main. This rendering shows the rooftop space.

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Kinzie Builders has completed construction of 10 North Main in downtown Mount Prospect, a suburb of Chicago. The $20 million luxury apartment complex rises five stories with 97 units, which range in size from 564 to 1,290 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar, club lounge and outdoor rooftop deck. Kinzie worked alongside owner First Equity Group LLC, developer Harlem Irving Cos. and architect OKW Architects. Other project team members included ECL Engineer Consultants, Pierce Engineering, LETech Inc., V3 Cos. and Kathryn Talty Landscape Architecture.

