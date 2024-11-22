Kipsu Signs 38,000 SF Office Lease at Butler Square in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Kipsu has signed a 38,000-square-foot office lease at Butler Square, a historic office building totaling 367,717 square feet in downtown Minneapolis. The Frontline Customer Experience (FCX) software company will move into its new space on the seventh floor in January. Ann Rinde of CBRE represented the landlord, Butler Properties LLC. Brandon Megal of CBRE represented Kipsu. Butler Square is located within the Warehouse District at 100 N. 6th St. Built in 1906 and extensively renovated in 2020-2021, the nine-story building features amenities such as bike storage, new shower rooms, onsite childcare, a tenant lounge, Skyway access and a conference room.