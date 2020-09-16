REBusinessOnline

KIRCO Delivers 137-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

The Bluffs at Greystone features a dog park, indoor pool, bocce ball court, movie theater, game room and an arts and crafts studio.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — KIRCO has completed construction of The Bluffs at Greystone, a 137-unit seniors housing community in Birmingham. Phoenix Senior Living operates the property, which features 63 independent living units, 50 assisted living units and 24 memory care units. The community features a dog park, indoor pool, bocce ball court, movie theater, game room and an arts and crafts studio. The asset is located at 6328 Farley Lane, 13 miles southeast of downtown Birmingham.

