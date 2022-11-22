REBusinessOnline

KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Senior Living Community in Metro Detroit

Monark Grove Clarkston features independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

CLARKSTON, MICH. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22 memory care units. KIRCO was the developer and KIRCO MANIX was the builder on the project.

