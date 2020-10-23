REBusinessOnline

KIRCO to Construct $50M Regional Headquarters for Wacker Chemical Near Ann Arbor

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Office

PITTSFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Wacker Chemical Corp. has selected KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX to build its new North American Innovation Center & Regional Headquarters in Pittsfield Charter Township, just south of Ann Arbor. The more than $50 million project will be home to roughly 300 employees who will relocate from Wacker’s current regional headquarters in Adrian, Mich. Wacker says it will add up to 70 new jobs in the coming years at the 140,000-square-foot property. Wacker will continue to produce elastomers, silicone fluids and silicone emulsions at the Adrian operations. Construction of the new headquarters building is scheduled to begin this month with completion slated for March 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  