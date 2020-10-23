KIRCO to Construct $50M Regional Headquarters for Wacker Chemical Near Ann Arbor

PITTSFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Wacker Chemical Corp. has selected KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX to build its new North American Innovation Center & Regional Headquarters in Pittsfield Charter Township, just south of Ann Arbor. The more than $50 million project will be home to roughly 300 employees who will relocate from Wacker’s current regional headquarters in Adrian, Mich. Wacker says it will add up to 70 new jobs in the coming years at the 140,000-square-foot property. Wacker will continue to produce elastomers, silicone fluids and silicone emulsions at the Adrian operations. Construction of the new headquarters building is scheduled to begin this month with completion slated for March 2022.