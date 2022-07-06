Kirker Enterprises Sells 152,000 SF Industrial Building in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. — Kirker Enterprises Inc., a manufacturer that serves the fashion industry, has sold a 152,000-square-foot industrial building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Paterson. The building sits on three acres and features four drive-in doors, 12 loading docks and clear heights of 14 to 22 feet. Russell Verducci and Eric Demmers of NAI James E. Hanson teamed with Hanna Commercial Real Estate to represent the seller in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as 55 East 6 LLC.