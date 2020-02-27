Kirkland Brokers $53.3M Sale of Multifamily Community Near Nashville

Communal amenities at Commonwealth at 31 include a pool, fitness center, dog park, storage units, outdoor kitchen and a business center.

SPRING HILL, TENN. — The Kirkland Co. has brokered the $53.3 million sale of Commonwealth at 31, a 248-unit multifamily community in Spring Hill. The gated community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and communal amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, storage units, outdoor kitchen and a business center. San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze acquired the property, which is situated at 2880 Commonwealth Drive, 32 miles south of downtown Nashville. Miller Harris, Dennis Harris and William Kirkland of Kirkland represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the transaction.