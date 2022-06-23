REBusinessOnline

Kirkland Brokers $90.9M Sale of Apartment Community in Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Amaze @ NoDa features studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool, clubhouse, sky lounge with an outdoor bar, business center, bike storage, fitness center, dog park, firepits, courtyard and grills.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kirkland Co. has brokered the $90.9 million sale of Amaze @ NoDa, a 298-unit apartment community in Charlotte. Built in 2020, the gated property is situated in Charlotte’s NoDa (north of Davidson Street) district along the Lynx Blue Line rail. Dennis Harris, Austin Haney and Matt Behr of Kirkland represented the seller and developer, Neyland Apartment Associates, in the transaction. Stoneweg U.S. LLC, a multifamily investor and developer based in St. Petersburg, Fla., was the buyer. Amaze @ NoDa features studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool, clubhouse, sky lounge with an outdoor bar, business center, bike storage, fitness center, dog park, firepits, courtyard and grills.

