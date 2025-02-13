Thursday, February 13, 2025
Kirkland Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Multifamily Community in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Kirkland Co. has brokered the sale of The Avenue in the Highlands, a 128-unit apartment community in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood. Brandon Wilson, Brian Devlin and John Seale of Kirkland brokered the transaction. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed, but The Lane Report reported that the property traded hands for $18 million.

Built in 1966, The Avenue in the Highlands features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, dog park, coffee bar and a grilling area.

