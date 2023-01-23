Kirkland Brokers Sale of 216-Unit Shillito Park Apartments in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

LEXINGTON, KY. — The Kirkland Co. has brokered the sale of Shillito Park Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily development located in Lexington. Built in 1990, the community features floorplans in one- and two-bedroom layouts and amenities including a saltwater pool, clubhouse with a movie theater, recreation room, fitness center and a laundry room. An entity doing business as Shillito HT LLC purchased the property from a seller doing business as Shillito Park LLC for an undisclosed price. Brandon Wilson, Brian Devlin and John Seale of Kirkland arranged the sale.