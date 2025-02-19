Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Crown Pointe in Georgetown, Ky., was built in 1994 and features two-bedroom units averaging more than 1,000 square feet in size.
Kirkland Brokers Sale of 84-Unit Crown Pointe Apartments in Georgetown, Kentucky

by John Nelson

GEORGETOWN, KY. — The Kirkland Co. has brokered the sale of Crown Pointe, an 84-unit apartment community located at 1100 W. Main St. in Georgetown, about 15 miles north of Lexington, Ky. Brandon Wilson, Brian Devlin and John Seale of Kirkland brokered the transaction. The seller, buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1994, Crown Pointe features two-bedroom apartments averaging 1,035 in size, with units recently renovated with updated flooring, kitchen backsplashes, appliances, painted cabinets, washer/dryer connections and bathroom vanities.

