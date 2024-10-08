Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsKentuckyMultifamilySoutheast

Kirkland Co. Arranges Sale of New 216-Unit Reserve at Cool Springs Apartment Community in Elizabethtown, Kentucky

by John Nelson

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. — The Kirkland Co.  has arranged the sale of The Reserve at Cool Springs, a 216-unit apartment community located in Elizabethtown, roughly 45 miles south of Louisville. Amenities at the property, which features a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, grilling and outdoor entertainment areas and garage parking. The Reserve at Cool Springs was completed in 2023.

Brandon Wilson, Brian Devlin and John Seale of Kirkland Co. brokered the transaction. An entity doing business as The Reserve at Cool Springs Property LLC acquired the community from an entity doing business as Reserve at Cool Springs LLC for an undisclosed price.

Monthly rental rates at Reserve at Cool Springs range from $1,275 to $1,975, according to Apartments.com. The Elizabethtown-Fort Knox market in Kentucky has seen a 5.8 percent growth in multifamily rents over the past year, according to Kirkland Co.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $54.6M Sale of Osceola...

Resia Sells New 390-Unit Apartment Community in Metro...

Alliance Residential to Develop 360-Unit Prose Carmina Multifamily...

Berkadia Provides $54.7M Agency Refinancing for Advenir at...

Louisville’s Retail Scene Remains a Bright Spot Despite...

StreetLights Residential Begins Leasing 351-Unit Oliver Apartments in...

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 96,000 SF...

Graham & Co. Begins Construction on $52M Hyundai...

Novare, BCDC Deliver 306-Unit Conclave Sugar Hill Apartments...