Kirkland Co. Arranges Sale of New 216-Unit Reserve at Cool Springs Apartment Community in Elizabethtown, Kentucky

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. — The Kirkland Co. has arranged the sale of The Reserve at Cool Springs, a 216-unit apartment community located in Elizabethtown, roughly 45 miles south of Louisville. Amenities at the property, which features a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, grilling and outdoor entertainment areas and garage parking. The Reserve at Cool Springs was completed in 2023.

Brandon Wilson, Brian Devlin and John Seale of Kirkland Co. brokered the transaction. An entity doing business as The Reserve at Cool Springs Property LLC acquired the community from an entity doing business as Reserve at Cool Springs LLC for an undisclosed price.

Monthly rental rates at Reserve at Cool Springs range from $1,275 to $1,975, according to Apartments.com. The Elizabethtown-Fort Knox market in Kentucky has seen a 5.8 percent growth in multifamily rents over the past year, according to Kirkland Co.