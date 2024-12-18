Kirkland Co. Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Flats at Hurstbourne Apartments in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Kirkland Co. has brokered the sale of The Flats at Hurstbourne, an 88-unit apartment community located at 3280 Silver Springs Drive in Louisville’s Jefferstown neighborhood. Brian Devlin, Brandon Wilson and John Seale of Kirkland Co. brokered the transaction between the buyer, an investor doing business as FHA202 LLC, and the seller, an entity doing business as Silver Springs Partners LLC.

Built in 1992, The Flats at Hurstbourne features all two-bedroom apartments. According to Apartments.com, the community’s units range in size from 900 to 1,025 square feet and its amenities include a fitness center, pool, dog park and a picnic area.