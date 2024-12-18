Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amenities at The Flats at Hurstbourne include a fitness center, pool, dog park and a picnic area.
AcquisitionsKentuckyMultifamilySoutheast

Kirkland Co. Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Flats at Hurstbourne Apartments in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Kirkland Co. has brokered the sale of The Flats at Hurstbourne, an 88-unit apartment community located at 3280 Silver Springs Drive in Louisville’s Jefferstown neighborhood. Brian Devlin, Brandon Wilson and John Seale of Kirkland Co. brokered the transaction between the buyer, an investor doing business as FHA202 LLC, and the seller, an entity doing business as Silver Springs Partners LLC.

Built in 1992, The Flats at Hurstbourne features all two-bedroom apartments. According to Apartments.com, the community’s units range in size from 900 to 1,025 square feet and its amenities include a fitness center, pool, dog park and a picnic area.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 200 North...

Life Time Opens New 65,000 SF Gym in...

Edgemark Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Fayetteville,...

Landmark Properties, Stockbridge Recapitalize Student Housing Community Near...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Forum...

AEW Capital Management Acquires 189,507 SF Shopping Center...

Cove Capital Buys 68,400 SF Industrial Building in...

SCS Development Co. Sells Copper Ridge Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $62M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community...