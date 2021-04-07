Kirkland Co. Negotiates $7.6M Sale of Griffin Gate Apartments in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Brian Devlin, Brandon Wilson and John Seale of The Kirkland Co. have brokered the $7.6 million sale of Griffin Gate, an 80-unit multifamily complex located in Hopkinsville. The buyer was Fisher Bay LLC and the seller was Drury-McCoy LLC.

Griffin Gate includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property is located at 302 Griffin Gate Drive, close to the Nashville MSA and about 18 miles from Fort Campbell. The community amenities and features include a pool with restrooms and gathering areas, nine-foot and vaulted ceilings, Energy Star appliances, water heaters, windows and HVAC, patio/balcony area, storage room, lighted carports, stainless steel or black appliances, cherry cabinets, quarry tile-kitchen and bathrooms and washer/dryer connections.