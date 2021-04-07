REBusinessOnline

Kirkland Co. Negotiates $7.6M Sale of Griffin Gate Apartments in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

Griffin Gate

The Griffin Gate apartments is located at 302 Griffin Gate Drive, close to the Nashville MSA and about 18 miles from Fort Campbell.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Brian Devlin, Brandon Wilson and John Seale of The Kirkland Co. have brokered the $7.6 million sale of Griffin Gate, an 80-unit multifamily complex located in Hopkinsville. The buyer was Fisher Bay LLC and the seller was Drury-McCoy LLC.

Griffin Gate includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property is located at 302 Griffin Gate Drive, close to the Nashville MSA and about 18 miles from Fort Campbell. The community amenities and features include a pool with restrooms and gathering areas, nine-foot and vaulted ceilings, Energy Star appliances, water heaters, windows and HVAC, patio/balcony area, storage room, lighted carports, stainless steel or black appliances, cherry cabinets, quarry tile-kitchen and bathrooms and washer/dryer connections.

