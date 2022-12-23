REBusinessOnline

Kirkland & Ellis Signs 115,000 SF Office Lease at 830 Brickell in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Law firm Kirkland & Ellis will occupy six floors at 830 Brickell, a 55-story office building in Miami.

MIAMI — Law firm Kirkland & Ellis has signed a lease at 830 Brickell, a 55-story office building located in downtown Miami’s Brickell district. The firm will occupy a six-floor, 115,000-square-foot space at the property, which was developed by OKO Group and Cain International. Brian Gale, Ryan Holtzman and Andrew Trench of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Neil Goldmacher, Mitchell Millowitz and Ryan Rosalsky of Newmark and Kevin Kushner of CBRE represented Kirkland & Ellis.

Other tenants at the building, which is expected to be 100 percent leased at the time of opening early next year, include Citadel, CI Financial, Microsoft, Thoma Bravo, AerCap and Marsh Insurance. Amenities at the office tower will include a rooftop bar/lounge and restaurant, a health and wellness center, conferencing facilities, an outdoor terrace, cafés and street-level retail space. Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill acted as architect for the project, with interiors by Italian firm Iosa Ghini Associati.

