Kirkland Facilitates Sale of 105-Unit Apartment Community in Bowling Green, Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — The Kirkland Co. has facilitated the sale of The Enclave, a 105-unit multifamily complex located in Bowling Green. Brian Devlin, Brandon Wilson and John Seale of Kirkland brokered the transaction between the buyer, JBT Partners LLC, and the seller, Village Green Apartment Partners LLC. The sales price was $8 million.

Built in 1964, The Enclave includes studios, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with a monthly rent range of $739 to $929, according to Apartments.com. The units include walk-in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a patio. Community amenities include a pool, laundry facilities, grill, storage space and a property manager onsite.

Located at 1132 Fairview Ave., the property is close to retailers including Burger & Bowl, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet, China Express and Shell. The property is also about 0.3 mile from the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center.