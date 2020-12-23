Kisco Buys 139-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Irvine, California

Atria Park of Woodbridge in Irvine, Calif., features 139 residents for seniors.

IRVINE, CALIF. — Kisco Senior Living has acquired Atria Park of Woodbridge, a 139-unit seniors housing community in Irvine, approximately 40 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Healthpeak sold the 103,000-square-foot property for an undisclosed price. The seller recently completed a $9 million renovation at the community that converted some assisted living units into a memory care neighborhood.

In addition to taking over management duties from Atria Senior Living, Kisco plans to rename the community Woodbridge Terrace of Irvine as part of the results of a resident poll. The executive director will remain in place at the community, and Kisco Senior Living plans to hire two new sales directors to help increase occupancy.

“We have a large presence throughout California, and we saw this as an opportunity to expand our footprint in Southern California,” says Andy Kohlberg, CEO of Kisco Senior Living. “We are committed to retaining staff at the community and working with Healthpeak and Atria Senior Living to make this transition as seamless as possible.”

Kisco Senior Living owns and operates 20 additional communities in California, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Utah.