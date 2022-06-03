Kisco Senior Living Enters Upscale Seniors Housing Segment with Acquisition of Crestavilla in Laguna Niguel, California

Crestaville in Laguna Niguel, Calif., features 201 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF. — Kisco Senior Living has taken over operations of Crestavilla, a luxury seniors housing community in the Orange County city of Laguna Niguel.

Affiliates of Kisco Senior Living and Harrison Street as advisor to an institutional investor fully transferred operations and management of Crestavilla from Atria Senior Living to Kisco.

The LEED Gold-designated community offers 201 studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans for independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Crestavilla’s amenities and services include a 12,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, organic greenhouse, wellness programming, five unique dining venues, two fitness centers and a golf practice green.

This acquisition signals the next step in Kisco’s services, with Crestavilla serving as Kisco’s first Signature Community, the company’s new upscale brand. The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center, set to welcome residents in spring 2024, will be Kisco’s second Signature Community.