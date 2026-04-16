Thursday, April 16, 2026
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DevelopmentMultifamilyNevadaSeniors HousingWestern

Kisco Senior Living Plans New Community in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Kisco Senior Living has announced plans to develop a new seniors housing property in Summerlin, a master-planned community located in Las Vegas. Upon completion, the property will feature independent living, assisted living and memory care units. 

“Summerlin is one of the most compelling senior living markets in the country, and frankly, one of the most underserved when it comes to truly elevated options,” said Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco Senior Living, in a statement. “We’re building something that reflects how today’s older adults want to live: beautifully designed spaces, exceptional food, genuine hospitality and the security of knowing care is available if and when they need it — all on a simple rental basis with no buy-in required.”

Additional details will be disclosed as planning advances. 

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