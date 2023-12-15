Kisco Senior Living to Develop 159-Unit Complex in Boston

BOSTON — California-based owner-operator Kisco Senior Living will develop The Newbury at Brookline, a 159-unit complex that will be located on the west side of Boston. The site is located on the historic former Newbury College campus. The facility will ultimately comprise 81 independent living units, 38 assisted living residences and 40 memory care units VIA 190,000 square feet of new construction and 20,000 square feet of restoration to the historic Mitton House. The complex is scheduled to open next fall.