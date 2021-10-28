Kisco, Welltower Begin Construction on Seniors Housing Project in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Situated on 8.5 acres, The Carnegie is slated for completion by the spring of 2024.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — Carlsbad, Calif.-based Kisco Senior Living and joint venture partner Welltower Inc. have broken ground on The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center, a seniors housing project in Gaithersburg. The seven-story complex will offer 302 one- and two-bedroom floorplans for independent living, assisted living and memory care residences.

Floorplan options will range in size from one-bedroom, one-bath with an average of 837 square feet to two-bedrooms, two-baths and a den at about 1,487 square feet, as well as a club level living option that includes concierge and valet services. Situated on 8.5 acres, The Carnegie is slated for completion by the spring of 2024. The property is located beside RIO Lakefront at Washingtonian Center, a popular area shopping center.

Community amenities will include indoor and al fresco dining venues; an indoor heated, saltwater pool; fitness center; wellness spa; yoga studio; and access to healthcare onsite. Additional amenities will include a lecture hall, computer learning center, art gallery, cooking demonstration kitchen and an outdoor landscaped park with a trail.

THW Design is the project’s architect, StudioSIX5 is the interior designer and Balfour Beatty is the general contractor.