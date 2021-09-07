REBusinessOnline

Kiser Arranges $43M Sale of Chicago Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Located at 5815 N. Sheridan Road, the property features 188 units.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a 188-unit multifamily property located at 5815 N. Sheridan Road in Chicago for $43 million. Lee Kiser of Kiser represented both the buyer, TLC Management, and the seller, Greenstone Property Group. The property last sold in 2018 for $27.2 million. Greenstone completed a condo deconversion at that time and renovated 70 percent of the units, which range in size from 515 to 780 square feet. TLC plans to continue updating units and add more amenities. The property fronts Lake Michigan and features private beach access.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews