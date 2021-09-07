Kiser Arranges $43M Sale of Chicago Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a 188-unit multifamily property located at 5815 N. Sheridan Road in Chicago for $43 million. Lee Kiser of Kiser represented both the buyer, TLC Management, and the seller, Greenstone Property Group. The property last sold in 2018 for $27.2 million. Greenstone completed a condo deconversion at that time and renovated 70 percent of the units, which range in size from 515 to 780 square feet. TLC plans to continue updating units and add more amenities. The property fronts Lake Michigan and features private beach access.