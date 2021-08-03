Kiser Group Arranges $1.7M Condo Deconversion Sale in Chicago’s Albany Park
CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the $1.7 million deconversion sale of 4944 N. Harding Ave. in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood. The property includes 13 units, 11 of which are two-bedroom floor plans and two of which are three-bedrooms. The building was renovated and converted to condominiums in 2005. Andy Friedman and Jake Parker of Kiser represented the seller, the condominium association, as well as the buyer, Block & Key. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. Sellers then have the option to either move out of their units or lease them back from the new owner.
