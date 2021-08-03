REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Arranges $1.7M Condo Deconversion Sale in Chicago’s Albany Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The property includes 13 units.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the $1.7 million deconversion sale of 4944 N. Harding Ave. in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood. The property includes 13 units, 11 of which are two-bedroom floor plans and two of which are three-bedrooms. The building was renovated and converted to condominiums in 2005. Andy Friedman and Jake Parker of Kiser represented the seller, the condominium association, as well as the buyer, Block & Key. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. Sellers then have the option to either move out of their units or lease them back from the new owner.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews