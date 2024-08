CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a multifamily property located at 7042 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood for $1.8 million. All of the units have been renovated in the last 10 years, and the property was nearly fully occupied at the time of sale. Aaron Sklar and Noah Birk of Kiser represented the buyer and seller, both of which were long-term owners in the area. The sales price represented a cap rate of nearly 9 percent.