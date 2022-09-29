Kiser Group Arranges $10M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

Pictured is the 27-unit building at 6700 S. Chappel Ave.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the $10 million sale of the South Shore Portfolio in Chicago. The 101-unit multifamily portfolio comprises the following properties: 7419 S. Colfax Ave., 6700 S. Chappel Ave. and 2445 E. 72nd St. Noah Birk and Aaron Sklar of Kiser brokered the transaction. New York-based Strahl Capital was the buyer. The sellers were undisclosed.