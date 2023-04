CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a multifamily portfolio located in Chicago’s UIC Medical District for $15 million. The portfolio comprises 48 units, 32 of which are two-bedroom floor plans. The remainder are three-bedroom units. University Rentals UIC sold the portfolio to Bay Laurel Partners in an off-market deal. The transaction sets a new benchmark for the price per door for a value-add portfolio in the UIC Medical District, according to Will Cornish, an associate with Kiser.