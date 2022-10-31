REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Arranges $2.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Rogers Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The property at 7224 N. Rockwell St. comprises 18 units.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of an 18-unit multifamily property at 7224 N. Rockwell St. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for $2.7 million. The property has been partially renovated and houses four dorm units for the Hebrew Theological College. The building comprises a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Danny Logarakis of Kiser brokered the sale. The buyer, a local investor, also recently purchased another building nearby with 40 units.

