Kiser Group Arranges $2.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Rogers Park

The property at 7224 N. Rockwell St. comprises 18 units.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of an 18-unit multifamily property at 7224 N. Rockwell St. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for $2.7 million. The property has been partially renovated and houses four dorm units for the Hebrew Theological College. The building comprises a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Danny Logarakis of Kiser brokered the sale. The buyer, a local investor, also recently purchased another building nearby with 40 units.