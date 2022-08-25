Kiser Group Arranges $2M Sale of Two-Building Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Both buildings are situated along South Homan Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily buildings in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood for $2 million. The two buildings house a combined 35 units. The property at 351 S. Homan Ave. features a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units, while the building at 10-18 S. Homan Ave. houses two- and three-bedroom units. Aaron Sklar, Noah Birk and Jack Petrando of Kiser brokered the transaction. An out-of-state buyer purchased the portfolio from the undisclosed seller.