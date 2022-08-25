REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Arranges $2M Sale of Two-Building Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Both buildings are situated along South Homan Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily buildings in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood for $2 million. The two buildings house a combined 35 units. The property at 351 S. Homan Ave. features a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units, while the building at 10-18 S. Homan Ave. houses two- and three-bedroom units. Aaron Sklar, Noah Birk and Jack Petrando of Kiser brokered the transaction. An out-of-state buyer purchased the portfolio from the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  