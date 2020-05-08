REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Arranges $3.5M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

Pictured is the 16-unit 3514-18 N. Long Ave.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a three-building multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood for $3.5 million. The portfolio spans 36 units and includes the following properties: 3905-11 N. Linder Ave.; 3514-18 N. Long Ave.; and 3816-24 N. Long Ave. Monthly rents for the properties average $950 for one-bedroom units and $1,200 for two-bedroom units. Rick Ofman of Kiser brokered the transaction. Drexel Properties purchased the portfolio from a longtime Chicago landlord.

