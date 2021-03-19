REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The property was built in 1927 and fully renovated in the mid-2000s.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a 46-unit apartment building in Chicago’s South Humboldt Park neighborhood for $3.7 million. Located at 3432-40 W. Franklin Blvd., the property was built in 1927 and fully renovated in the mid-2000s. Monthly rents range from $624 to $1,375. Jack Petrando, Danny Logarakis and Rick Ofman of Kiser represented the buyer, RMRE Holdings LLC, and the undisclosed seller. The buyer plans to complete cosmetic upgrades to some of the units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  