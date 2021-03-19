Kiser Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago

The property was built in 1927 and fully renovated in the mid-2000s.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a 46-unit apartment building in Chicago’s South Humboldt Park neighborhood for $3.7 million. Located at 3432-40 W. Franklin Blvd., the property was built in 1927 and fully renovated in the mid-2000s. Monthly rents range from $624 to $1,375. Jack Petrando, Danny Logarakis and Rick Ofman of Kiser represented the buyer, RMRE Holdings LLC, and the undisclosed seller. The buyer plans to complete cosmetic upgrades to some of the units.