Thursday, July 16, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Kiser Group Arranges $5.7M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the $5.7 million sale of a 43-unit apartment building located at 5123-31 S. University Ave. in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Lee Kiser brokered the transaction. The Norm Levin Trust sold the property to Florin Pavel. Situated a few blocks from the University of Chicago, the asset was 97.7 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer completed a 1031 exchange and plans to renovate and reposition the asset to better serve student housing demand. The same family had owned the property since 1962.

You may also like

Capital Square Sells 2000 West Creek Apartments in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 33,744 SF...

Partnership Sells 49,650 SF Industrial Complex in Carrollton,...

NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale Brokers $6.6M Sale...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 250-Room Hotel...

Pennrose, HSTF Break Ground on 55-Unit Affordable Housing...

Inland, Reuter Walton to Develop 342-Unit Citywalk Apartments...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 455,858 SF...

Principle Construction Completes Warehouse Renovation for POLI FILM...