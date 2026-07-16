Kiser Group Arranges $5.7M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the $5.7 million sale of a 43-unit apartment building located at 5123-31 S. University Ave. in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Lee Kiser brokered the transaction. The Norm Levin Trust sold the property to Florin Pavel. Situated a few blocks from the University of Chicago, the asset was 97.7 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer completed a 1031 exchange and plans to renovate and reposition the asset to better serve student housing demand. The same family had owned the property since 1962.