Kiser Group Arranges $8.5M Sale of Chicago Multifamily Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of an 85-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood for $8.5 million. The portfolio includes five buildings that are all situated within a two-block radius. John George and Joe Bianchi of Kiser brokered the deal. The seller, the Rubino Family, had owned the properties for about 25 years. Each property was owned by a different family member, making the escrow process longer and more complicated than usual. An entity doing business as Beverly Holdings LLC was the buyer.

