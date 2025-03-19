Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Pictured is the 41-unit building at 5111 S. University Ave.
Kiser Group Arranges $8M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio Near University of Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a two-building multifamily portfolio located near the University of Chicago for $8 million. The portfolio includes 5111 S. University Ave. (41 units) and 5135 S. Blackstone Ave. (36 units). The properties are situated on residential streets in Hyde Park and feature a mix of studio and one-bedroom units. The portfolio was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Lee Kiser, Kyle Sissell and Will Cornish of Kiser represented the seller, TLC Management, while Katie LeGrand and Jacob Price of Kiser represented the buyer, Harbor Property Management LLC.

