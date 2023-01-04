REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Arranges $9.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Named Mabel Exchange, the building was originally constructed in 1928 to serve as the corporate headquarters of Maybelline.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a 52-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood for $9.2 million. Named Mabel Exchange, the building was originally constructed in 1928 to serve as the corporate headquarters of makeup company Maybelline. The property features 35 studios, 15 one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space. Andy Friedman, Jake Parker and Lee Kiser of Kiser Group represented both the seller and the buyer, Envoi Partners. The buyer plans to add amenities and improve the commercial space. The seller purchased the building in 2019 and upgraded units, replaced plumbing and installed new electric service.

