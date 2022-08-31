REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Arranges $9.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The property at 5017 N. Wolcott Ave. features 44 units.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of a 44-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood for $9.7 million. Located at 5017 N. Wolcott Ave., the building comprises studio and one-bedroom units. About 25 percent of the units have been renovated. Residents have access to 10 parking spaces, a fitness room and laundry facilities. Lee Kiser, Andy Friedman and Jake Parker of Kiser brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not released. The asset sold for $220,000 above the listed price.

