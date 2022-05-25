REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Arranges Sales of Two Multifamily Properties in Evanston, Illinois for $9.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the 15-unit property at 1326 Chicago Ave.

EVANSTON, ILL. — Kiser Group has arranged the sales of two multifamily properties in Evanston for $9.1 million. In the first transaction, a 12-unit building at 1901 Sherman Ave. sold for $5.1 million. The property is situated in close proximity to Northwestern University and has historically been fully occupied. The second building comprises 15 units at 1326 Chicago Ave. and sold for $4 million. Twelve of the units have been renovated. Kiser Group’s Danny Mantis, Matt Halper and Lee Kiser brokered the transactions. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

