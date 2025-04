CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the $1.6 million sale of a six-unit multifamily building in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. The value-add property, constructed in 1928, has been owned by the same family for over four decades. Each unit offers approximately 1,400 square feet of living space with three bedrooms. The property also includes five garage parking spaces. Katie LeGrand and Jacob Price of Kiser brokered the transaction.