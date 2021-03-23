Kiser Group Brokers $10.2M Sale of Multifamily Asset in Chicago
CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the $10.2 million sale of Graceway Corners, a three-story multifamily development in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The property features 24 multifamily units and 13,600 square feet of commercial space. Originally built in 1927 as a hotel, it was later converted into a 117-unit boarding house. The seller, Keen Realty, purchased the development in the early 1980s and renovated it into its current configuration of loft-style flats and duplexes. Andrew Friedman, Jake Parker and Lee Kiser of Kiser represented both the seller and the undisclosed buyer.
