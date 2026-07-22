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The 78-unit property was built in 1927.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Kiser Group Brokers $11.5M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the $11.5 million sale of a 78-unit apartment building located at 6748-50 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Originally constructed in 1927, the property features Art Deco architectural influences. There are eight studios, 69 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. Jacob Price and Katie LeGrand of Kiser brokered the sale, which closed at 100 percent of list price. A local owner-operator with an existing portfolio in the neighborhood was the buyer.

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