Kiser Group Brokers $11.5M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the $11.5 million sale of a 78-unit apartment building located at 6748-50 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Originally constructed in 1927, the property features Art Deco architectural influences. There are eight studios, 69 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. Jacob Price and Katie LeGrand of Kiser brokered the sale, which closed at 100 percent of list price. A local owner-operator with an existing portfolio in the neighborhood was the buyer.