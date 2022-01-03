REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Brokers $117M Sale of Park Ridge Commons Multifamily Community in Des Plaines, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Bayshore Properties has purchased the 752-unit community.

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered the $117 million sale of Park Ridge Commons in Des Plaines, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The garden-style multifamily property consists of 752 units across 47 buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, lap pool, fitness center, tennis courts and laundry facilities. Matt Halper, Danny Mantis and Lee Kiser of Kiser Group represented the buyer, Bayshore Properties, and the seller, H.A. Langer & Associates. The seller had owned the property for 25 years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  