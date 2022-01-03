Kiser Group Brokers $117M Sale of Park Ridge Commons Multifamily Community in Des Plaines, Illinois

Bayshore Properties has purchased the 752-unit community.

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered the $117 million sale of Park Ridge Commons in Des Plaines, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The garden-style multifamily property consists of 752 units across 47 buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, lap pool, fitness center, tennis courts and laundry facilities. Matt Halper, Danny Mantis and Lee Kiser of Kiser Group represented the buyer, Bayshore Properties, and the seller, H.A. Langer & Associates. The seller had owned the property for 25 years.