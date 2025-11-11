Kiser Group Brokers $13M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility Near Colorado Springs

WOODLAND PARK, COLO. — Kiser Group has brokered the $13 million sale of a skilled nursing facility located in Woodland Park, roughly 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. The property, Forest Ridge, was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Cottonwood acquired the facility, adding to its portfolio of more than 30 skilled nursing properties in the state.

Mark Myers of Kiser Group arranged the transaction. “Forest Ridge was an appealing opportunity because it aligns perfectly with Cottonwood’s strategy of acquiring quality, well-located facilities in markets with strong operational fundamentals,” says Myers. “The facility’s proximity to a 15-bed critical access hospital and its location within a community with a significant veterans population provide strong upside potential for expanding both veterans affairs (VA) and Medicare resident bases.”